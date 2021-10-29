|Service:
|Name:
|James "Jim" Polsley
|71
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Jim passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
James "Jim" Polsley, 71 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
