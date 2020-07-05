|Service:
|Graveside Service with Military Rites
|Name:
|James "Jim" Wigstone
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 9
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton
|Visitation Location:
|Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 8
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Stanton Fire & Rescue or Mamrelund Lutheran Church
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comSocial distancing will be practiced.
James "Jim" Wigstone, 96, Stanton, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
