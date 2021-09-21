|Service:
|Graveside
|Jim Woodard
|74
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|12:15 pm
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|10:00 am
12 Noon, we will end with a prayer and then have a procession to the cemetery
|Memorials can be made to the family at this time for a designation of their choosing later
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
After the Inurnment, there will be a luncheon with fellowship at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
James "Jim" Woodard, 74, Clarinda, Iowa
