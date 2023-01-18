James Kerwin, 79, Grant City, MO
Service: Memorial Service
Name: James Kerwin
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Grant City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End: service time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Cemetery: Seven Dolors , Gentry Co, MO at later date
Notes: 

