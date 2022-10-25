|Service:
|Private
|Name:
|James L. Combs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Pacific Junction, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
James L. Combs, 99 of Glenwood, Iowa formerly of Pacific Junction, Iowa
