James L. Davis, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
|Name:
|James Lee (Jim) Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|7:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Being Established
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|James passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Shenandoah Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
