James L. (Jim) White, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration Of Life Memorial Graveside
Name:James L. (Jim) White
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Strahan, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, September 4, 2020 
Time:9:00 am 
Location:

Omaha National Cemetery - 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138  Committal Shelter

Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 3, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM  Open Visitation
Visitation End:5:00 PM (Family will not be present during these hours) 
Memorials:Directed to the Family 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery - Columbarium Inurnment with Military Honors.
Notes:Jim  passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

