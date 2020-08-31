James L. (Jim) White, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration Of Life Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|James L. (Jim) White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Strahan, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|Time:
|9:00 am
|Location:
Omaha National Cemetery - 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138 Committal Shelter
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM Open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM (Family will not be present during these hours)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery - Columbarium Inurnment with Military Honors.
|Notes:
|Jim passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
