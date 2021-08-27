|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|James L. "Jim" Wyman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Papillion, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
|Time:
|4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|at the Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|James Wyman Memorial Fund with proceeds going to Griswold Volunteer Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Cemetery:
|none
|Notes:
James L. "Jim" Wyman, 86 of Papillion, NE
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29
Anniversaries
-
Aug 29