Service:Funeral 
Name:James Lee "Bubba" Olson
Pronunciation: 
Age:9
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 26, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family to establish something special in James' name
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:East Liberty Cemetery, rural Malvern, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

