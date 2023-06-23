|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|James Lee "Bubba" Olson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|9
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 27, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 26, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family to establish something special in James' name
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|East Liberty Cemetery, rural Malvern, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24