|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|James Leroy Taylor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Skidmore, MO
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7;00 PM
|Memorials:
|Post 442 of the VFW in Maryville or to the Nodaway Community Veterans service fund, or to American Legion Post 100, of Maryville.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO
|Notes:
Jim passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Community Hospital Association, Fairfax, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
James Leroy Taylor, 72 Skidmore, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
Anniversaries
-
Jan 28