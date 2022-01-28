James L. Taylor
Service:Funeral service 
Name:James Leroy Taylor
Pronunciation: 
Age:72 
From:Skidmore, MO 
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 5, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7;00 PM 
Memorials:Post 442 of the VFW in Maryville or to the Nodaway Community Veterans service fund, or to American Legion Post 100, of Maryville.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO 
Notes:

Jim passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Community Hospital Association, Fairfax, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

