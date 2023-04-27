Service:Celebration of Life
Name:James Lloyd Harold
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 6, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 5, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7;00 p.m.
Memorials:Bloom Senior Center or Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.