|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|James Lloyd Harold
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 6, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 5, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7;00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Bloom Senior Center or Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
