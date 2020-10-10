James Lundberg
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:James Lundberg
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Rural Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Time:2 PM
Location:Bethesda Lutheran Church-Bethesda, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Bethesda Lutheran Church or the Parkinson's Foundation
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Burial of the cremated remains will be in the Bethesda Cemetery at a later date
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com    Social Distancing and wearing of masks is required.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.