Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:James Grimm
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, Dec. 9
Time:2 p.m.
Location:Hamburg, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be given to the family
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

