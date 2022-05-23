|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|James M. Osler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 27, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Silver City American Legion or Glenwood Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Farm Creek Cemetery, Henderson, IA
|Notes:
Jim passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Leave a sympathy message to the family on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/645101/james-osler/
James M. Osler, 89, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
