James M Osler
Service: Funeral
Name: James M. Osler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, May 27, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Silver City American Legion or Glenwood Public Library
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Farm Creek Cemetery, Henderson, IA
Notes:

 Jim passed away Friday, May 20, 2022.  Leave a sympathy message to the family on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/645101/james-osler/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.