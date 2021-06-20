James McDowell
Service: Graveside 
Name: James McDowell
Pronunciation: 
Age: 68
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.