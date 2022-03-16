James Miller, 94, Stanton, IA, formerly of Red Oak.
Service:Funeral Service
Name:James Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 
From:Stanton, Iowa 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, March 21, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 21, 2022 
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m. 
Memorials:St Croix Hospice or Charity of Choice.
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.