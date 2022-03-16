|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|James Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|St Croix Hospice or Charity of Choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
James Miller, 94, Stanton, IA formerly of Red Oak, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
Anniversaries
-
Mar 17