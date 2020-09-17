Service:Celebration of Life
Name:James Muller
Pronunciation:like Pull er
Age:66
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Hacklebarny State Park Main Shelter near Villisca, Iowa.  Please feel free to bring a lawn chair.
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Villisca Rescue Unit or Gift of Life Transplant House at Mayo Clinic.
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Villisca, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com    Social distancing and masks are encourage.

