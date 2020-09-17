|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|James Muller
|Pronunciation:
|like Pull er
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Hacklebarny State Park Main Shelter near Villisca, Iowa. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair.
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Villisca Rescue Unit or Gift of Life Transplant House at Mayo Clinic.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Villisca, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com Social distancing and masks are encourage.
James Muller 66, of Villisca, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
