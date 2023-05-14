James Nauman
Service:  Funeral services with military rites
Name:  James Nauman
Pronunciation: 
Age:  63
From:  Chillicothe, Missouri
Previous: Mound City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Sat, May 20, 2023
Time:  10:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Mount Hope Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

