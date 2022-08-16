|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|James Novak, Sr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Fort Calhoun, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Time:
|11:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:30 a.m. (1 1/2 hours prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Hospital or American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be share on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647947/james-novak/
James Novak, Sr, 81, Fort Calhoun, NE
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
Anniversaries
-
Aug 18