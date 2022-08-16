James Novak Sr
Service: Funeral
Name: James Novak, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Fort Calhoun, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:30 a.m. (1 1/2 hours prior to the service)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Hospital or American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be share on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647947/james-novak/

