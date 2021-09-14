James Rogers
Service:Funeral
Name:James R. Rogers
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Wathena, Kansas
Previous:Halls and Craig, Missouri
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Time:11:00 am
Location:Missouri Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri
Visitation Location:Missouri Valley Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 am
Visitation End:11:00 am
Memorials:Missouri Valley Baptist Church or IOOF Cemetery, Craig, MO
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery:IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes: 

