|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|James R. Rogers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Wathena, Kansas
|Previous:
|Halls and Craig, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Missouri Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Missouri Valley Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|Missouri Valley Baptist Church or IOOF Cemetery, Craig, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Notes:
James R. Rogers, 79, Wathena, Kansas
Schooler Funeral Home
