|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|James "Red" Moore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Farragut
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Visitation Start:
|4 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Remembrances can be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
James "Red" Moore, 87, Farragut
Gude Family Funeral Homes
