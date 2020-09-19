James Roach
Buy Now
Service: Memorial Services
Name: James Roach
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020
Time: 2:00pm to 4:00pm
Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: Mr. Roach passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in Maryville. He has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.