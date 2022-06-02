Service:   
Name:  James "Jim" Peoples
Age:   72
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Time: Mr. People's body has been cremated.  There will be no services held.
Memorials:   James Peoples  memorial for the installation of a headstone  
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Grant City, Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

