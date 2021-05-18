|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|James Sammons
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Nebraska City, NE
|Previous:
|Hamburg, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 21, 2021
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Visitation Location:
|Gude Mortuary
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 20
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|No burial, with cremation following the funeral
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
James Sammons, 76, Nebraska City, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
