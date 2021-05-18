James Sammons
Service:Funeral 
Name:James Sammons
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date:Friday, May 21, 2021
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, May 20
Visitation Start:5 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery:No burial, with cremation following the funeral
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

