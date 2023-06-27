James W. Simmonds, 42, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:James W. Simmonds
Pronunciation: 
Age:42
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: Portland, Oregon
Day and Date:Friday,  June 30, 2023
Time:11:30 AM
Location:

Cornerstone Fellowship Church 1212 Peppertree Drive, Shenandoah, Iowa

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, Iowa
Notes:James passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

