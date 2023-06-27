|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|James W. Simmonds
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|42
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Portland, Oregon
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 30, 2023
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
Cornerstone Fellowship Church 1212 Peppertree Drive, Shenandoah, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, Iowa
|James passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
James W. Simmonds, 42, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
