J.W. HARDING
Buy Now
Service: Funeral Services
Name: J.W. Harding
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Allendale, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Allendale Baptist Church, Allendale, MO
Visitation Location: Allendale Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 8:00 P.M.
Memorials: Allendale Baptist Church Building Fund
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: Isabelle Cemetery, Denver, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

