|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|J.W. Harding
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Allendale, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Allendale Baptist Church, Allendale, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Allendale Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 8, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Allendale Baptist Church Building Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Cemetery:
|Isabelle Cemetery, Denver, MO
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
James William (J.W. ) Harding, 91, Allendale, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
