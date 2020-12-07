Service:Memorial services at a later date
Name:James William (Jim) Banister
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous:Kansas City, Kansas
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:James Banister Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date
Notes:All memorial services scheduled for spring 2021.               www.minterfuneralchapels.com

