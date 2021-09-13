|Service:
Celebration of Life
|Name:
|James Wyman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Papillion Nebraska
|Previous:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 19, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
|Location:
|Griswold Community Building
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Griswold Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
