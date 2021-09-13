Service:

Celebration of Life

Name:James Wyman
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Papillion Nebraska
Previous:Griswold, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, September 19, 2021
Time:1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Location:Griswold Community Building
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Griswold Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
Funeral Home:Rieken Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

