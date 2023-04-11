Jamie J. Skalberg, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Jamie J. Skalberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 14, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1142 (709 Fremont Ave, Shenandoah, IA)
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 14, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA (At A Later Date)
|Notes:
|Jamie passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
