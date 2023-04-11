Jamie J. Skalberg, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Jamie J. Skalberg
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 14, 2023 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:

Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1142 (709 Fremont Ave, Shenandoah, IA) 
Day and Date:Friday, April 14, 2023 
Visitation Start:11:00 AM  
Visitation End:1:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA  (At A Later Date) 
Notes:Jamie passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

