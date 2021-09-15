|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jan Warren
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Shambaugh, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 20
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Shambaugh, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
|Notes:
Jan passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence in Shambaugh. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Jan Warren, 83, of Shambaugh, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
