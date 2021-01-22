|Service:
|Family and Friends Gathering
|Name:
|Jan Wiese
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 25, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|A Go Fund Me Account is being established in Jan’s name to help with final expenses. That information will be available as soon as possible.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|A Private Family Inurnment will be held at a late date.
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Jan Wiese, 74, Fairfax, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
