Service: Family and Friends Gathering
Name: Jan Wiese
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 25, 2021
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Location: There is no visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: A Go Fund Me Account is being established in Jan’s name to help with final expenses. That information will be available as soon as possible.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: A Private Family Inurnment will be held at a late date.
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

