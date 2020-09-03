|Service:
|Farewell
|Name:
|Jane Ann (Moorman) Gegen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|54
|From:
|Mound City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12 Noon
|Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|First United Methodist Church and/or Mound City Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Pettijohn & Crawford Funeral Service
|Cemetery:
|Inurnment at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.
|Notes:
|Family requests that masks be worn.
