Service:Farewell 
Name:Jane Ann (Moorman) Gegen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:54 
From:Mound City, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 5, 2020 
Time:1:00 p.m.  
Location:First United Methodist Church, Mound City, MO 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 5, 2020 
Visitation Start:12 Noon 
Visitation End:1:00 p.m. 
Memorials:First United Methodist Church and/or Mound City Public Library 
Funeral Home:Pettijohn & Crawford Funeral Service 
Cemetery:Inurnment at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.
Notes:Family requests that masks be worn. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.