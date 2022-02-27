|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Jane Cooper
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Nodaway, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 1, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open Visitation 3:00 - 6:00 P.M., Monday, February 28, 2022, and resuming Tuesday morning beginning at 8:00 A.M. The Family will greet friends from 12:30 - 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Villisca Volunteer Fire Department and/or CHI Mercy Hospital in Corning
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Cemetery
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
