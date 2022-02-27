Jane Cooper, 79, Nodaway, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Jane Cooper
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Nodaway, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Open Visitation 3:00 - 6:00 P.M., Monday, February 28, 2022, and resuming Tuesday morning beginning at 8:00 A.M. The Family will greet friends from 12:30 - 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Villisca Volunteer Fire Department and/or CHI Mercy Hospital in Corning
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Nodaway Cemetery
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.