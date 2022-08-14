|Service:
A Gathering of Friends & Family
|Name:
Jane Davison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
84
|From:
Lenox
|Previous:
Bedford
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
Saturday ~ August 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
4:00 PM
|Memorials:
Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Jane's name.
|Funeral Home:
Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Jane Davison, age 84 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
