|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Jane M. (Christensen) Alcumbrac
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Thousand Palms, California
|Previous:
|Northboro, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 5, 2022
|Time:
|12:00 PM to 2:30 PM Lunch Served at 12:00 PM
|Location:
May Center at Shenandoah High School
Entrance:
|Lower level of Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium - Enter through the west doors.
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|People For Paws or Local Food Pantry of your choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Private inurnment at Locust Grove Cemetery - Locust Grove Township
|Notes:
|Jane passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, California. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Jane M. (Christensen) Alcumbrac, 71, of Thousand Palms, California
Pat Leece
