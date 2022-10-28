Jane M. (Christensen) Alcumbrac, 71, of Thousand Palms, California
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Jane M. (Christensen) Alcumbrac
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Thousand Palms, California
Previous:Northboro, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 
Time:12:00 PM to 2:30 PM  Lunch Served at 12:00 PM
Location:

May Center at Shenandoah High School

Entrance:

Lower level of Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium -  Enter through the west doors. 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:People For Paws or Local Food Pantry of your choice. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Private inurnment at Locust Grove Cemetery - Locust Grove Township  
Notes:Jane passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, California. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

