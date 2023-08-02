Jane Shearer
Service: Funeral
Name: Jane Shearer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: Elliott, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: suggested to the Acorn Acres Resident Council for Crafts
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery in Elliott, Iowa at a later date
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.