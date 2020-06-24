Service:Memorial 
Name:Jane Yvonne Dyson
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 27, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Carson United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Carson United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 27, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:until the time of the service
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery:Wheeler Grove Cemetery at a later date
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com