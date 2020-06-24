|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jane Yvonne Dyson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Carson
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Carson United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Carson United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|until the time of the service.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Wheeler Grove Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.