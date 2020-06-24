Service: Memorial Service
Name: Jane Yvonne Dyson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Carson
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Carson United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Carson United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: until the time of the service.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: Wheeler Grove Cemetery at a later date
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com