Janeille Kenworthy, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Janeille Kenworthy
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 22, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m., 1 hour prior to service
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Atlantic Public Library, 507 Poplar Street, Atlantic, Iowa  50022
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Atlantic Cemetery

Notes:

Janeille Kenworthy, 79, of Atlantic, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, September 21st at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 22nd at Roland Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janeille’s family and the arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.