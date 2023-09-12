|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Janeille Kenworthy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 22, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 22, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m., 1 hour prior to service
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Atlantic Public Library, 507 Poplar Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Janeille Kenworthy, 79, of Atlantic, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, September 21st at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 22nd at Roland Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janeille’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Janeille Kenworthy, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
