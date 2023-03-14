|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Janet Aunan
|Pronunciation:
|"AWnun"
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Sioux City, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 24, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Heritage Hall at Heritage House
|Visitation Location:
|Heritage Hall at Heritage House
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 23, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund in Atlantic.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
3:00 p.m., Friday at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.
|Notes:
Janet Aunan, 98, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available closer to the time of the service on her obituary at www.rolandfuenralservice.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janet's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Janet Aunan, 98, of Atlantic
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
Anniversaries
-
Mar 17