Janet Aunan, 98, of Atlantic
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Janet Aunan
Pronunciation: "AWnun"
Age:98
From:Atlantic
Previous:Sioux City, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, March 24, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Heritage Hall at Heritage House
Visitation Location:Heritage Hall at Heritage House
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 23, 2023
Visitation Start:10 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund in Atlantic.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

3:00 p.m., Friday at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.

Notes:

Janet Aunan, 98, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available closer to the time of the service on her obituary at www.rolandfuenralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janet's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

