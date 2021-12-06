Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Janet D Orr
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From: 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 10, 2021
Time:10:30am
Location:Miner Pavilion, New Market, IA
Visitation Location:Miner Pavilion, New Market, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, December 9, 2021
Visitation Start:6pm
Visitation End:8pm
Memorials:New Market Fire and Rescue, Clarinda Animal Rescue
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Dallas Center
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.