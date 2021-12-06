|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Janet D Orr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Miner Pavilion, New Market, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Miner Pavilion, New Market, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 9, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6pm
|Visitation End:
|8pm
|Memorials:
|New Market Fire and Rescue, Clarinda Animal Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Dallas Center
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
