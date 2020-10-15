Service: Funeral Service
Name: Janet E. (Hughes) Thomas
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Monday, October 19, 2020
Time: 10:30 am
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 18, 2020
Visitation Start: 3:00 pm
Visitation End: 4:00 pm
Memorials: Janet Thomas Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

