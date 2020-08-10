Janet (Goldsmith) Strong, 76, of Olympia, Washington, formerly of Corning, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Janet (Goldsmith) Strong
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Olympia, Washington
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, August 15, 2020
Time:1:00 - 3:00 P.M.
Location:Lake Icaria Shelter West, 1688 Lake Icaria Road, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Light refreshments will be served, please bring a lawn chair
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Littlerock United Methodist Church, 6336 128th Ave., SW, Littlerock, WA 98556, and/or the Corning United Methodist Church, 901 Nodaway Street, Corning, Iowa 50841
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County Iowa.  Private.
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com