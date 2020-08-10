|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Janet (Goldsmith) Strong
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Olympia, Washington
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 - 3:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Lake Icaria Shelter West, 1688 Lake Icaria Road, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Light refreshments will be served, please bring a lawn chair
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Littlerock United Methodist Church, 6336 128th Ave., SW, Littlerock, WA 98556, and/or the Corning United Methodist Church, 901 Nodaway Street, Corning, Iowa 50841
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County Iowa. Private.
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Janet (Goldsmith) Strong, 76, of Olympia, Washington
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.