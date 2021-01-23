Janet Harold
Service:Private Family Graveside
Name:Janet Harold
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, January 29, 2021
Time: 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Open Viewing on Thursday, January 28, 2021
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:First Christian Church in Red Oak or the Alzheimer's Association
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

