Janet Hastie
Service: Funeral
Name: Janet Hastie
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 8, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 8, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Waubonsie Cemetery - rural Glenwood
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/646580/janet-hastie/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.