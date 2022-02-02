Janet Kay Murphy
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Janet Kay Murphy
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Gentry, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 1:00pm
Location: Laura Street Baptist Church
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 4, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00pm
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.