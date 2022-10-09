|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Janice Ann (Brower) Hirst
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa and Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 13, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed by the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
