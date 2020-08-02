|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Janice Farrens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3 PM
|Visitation End:
7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM
Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are also suggested
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Southwest Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery ~ Bedford, Iowa
|Notes:
