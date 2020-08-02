Service:Private Family Graveside  
Name:Janice Farrens
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous:Bedford, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Visitation Start:3 PM
Visitation End:

7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are also suggested 

Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Southwest Humane Society
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery ~ Bedford, Iowa 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  