Janice Follmann
Service:No services
Name:Janice Follmann
Age:74
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Janice Follmann, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home.

Per her request cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janice’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

