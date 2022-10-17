Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Janice (Garrett) Johansen
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Bartlett, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, October 21, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Bartlett Community Church, Bartlett, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

