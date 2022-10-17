|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Janice (Garrett) Johansen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Bartlett, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Bartlett Community Church, Bartlett, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
